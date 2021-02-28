Anthony "Tony" Settles, 61, passed away on February 24, 2021 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Tony was born on May 29, 1959 to the late Howard Settles and Patricia Nelson. He graduated from Maconaquah High School in 1977 and began his career at the Kirby Company in sales and made sales his lifelong career.
Tony loved music, old cars, frisbee golf, and fishing. He was a Kansas City Chiefs and LA Lakers fan. But most of all, Tony loved people. He had the best taste in music and the worst taste in jokes. Everyone knew his unique sense of humor and prepared themselves for the joke that was sure to come.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents.
Tony is survived by his son, Petty Officer Second Class Brian Settles, currently serving in the United States Navy out of Australia; his sisters Tina Messer (Andrew) and Kim McKay (Bill); three nieces, Jessica McKay, Ashley Macky (Justin), Kristen Wrestler (George); two nephews, Tim McKay (Raychel) and Josh McKay (Anna); great nieces, Hayleigh Chapman, Emma McKay, Ayliana McKay, Madilyn McKay; and great nephews, Richard Chapman and Owen Macky.
A Celebration of Life for Tony will be held at 4:30pm on Sunday, March 7, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family can visit starting at 3pm. Donations can be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission.