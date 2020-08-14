Anthony R Powers

Anthony Richard Powers (73) passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tony is survived by his wife Sandra Powers and a large extended family including three sons Matthew (Kathryn), Mark (Darci), and Mick (Carolyn) and three step-children Kelly, Shannon, and Sloane (Jerry). He enjoyed being Papaw Tony to more than 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with his six siblings, Mert, Jody, Mark, Sue, and Lloyd.
Born in 1947 in Kokomo, IN he was employed at Delco for nearly 40 years and retired from the Indiana National Guard (Major). He was a member of St. Patrick’s, a graduate of Kokomo High School and Indiana Wesleyan. As a young man he had a stingray corvette and showed great mechanical aptitude with an ability to fix anything. An excellent card player, especially with Euchre often going it alone and winning he was also a patient teacher.
Upon retirement he and Sandra built an authentic log cabin near Greers Ferry Lake in Arkansas welcoming all to the home for drinks in his basement bar and boat rides on the lake. An avid sportsman and lifetime member of the NRA, he was an experienced hunter and enjoyed bird and game hunting throughout the country. As a fisherman, he was always the first to catch a fish and patient with family and friends who lost bobbers and needed lines restrung.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Mary Schmidt and father Dick and step-father Alvin and brother Jim. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com