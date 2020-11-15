Anthony Michael Rust, 27, Peru, passed away at 3:40 am Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home. He was born September 7, 1993, in Kokomo, the son of Billy Edward & Michelle Renee (Dalton) Rust. On September 1, 2018, at Salem Church in Peru, he married Christine L. Waisner, who survives.
Anthony attended Tri Central High School. He worked for Heartland Ambulance Company for 4 years. He enjoyed guns, working on cars, playing video games on his PlayStation and spending time with his best friend, Jake.
Along with his wife, Christine, Anthony is also survived by his son, Asher Rust; father, Billy Rust; mother, Michelle Rust; sister, Cheyenne Rust; and nieces, Aravella Young and A’niah Young.
No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made through the website or mailed to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902 to assist Christine and their son. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
