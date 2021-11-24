Anthony E. Molod, 72, Sharpsville, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 30, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael and Helen (Bielecki) Molod, Sr. He married Barbara Fleming on March 25, 1970 in Puerto Rico, and she survives.
Anthony was a 1967 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School. After school he worked as a phone installer before he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968, where he served until 1974. After returning from the Navy, Anthony worked different jobs until he joined Delco, where he worked as Maintenance Supervisor for 28 years, until his retirement in 2007. Anthony was a member of the American Legion Post 46 in Tipton, and he enjoyed bowling, reading, watching the History Channel and studying history.
Along with his wife, Anthony is survived by his son, Christopher M. Molod; siblings, Richard Molod, Paul (Wendy) Molod, and Elaine (Jerry) Browning; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Molod, Jr.
Visitation will be held, Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2-4pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29 at 11am at the funeral home. Pastor Jason Grant will officiate. Burial will take place in Marion National Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 46 Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Anthony's family, please visit our floral store.