Annette Marie Bricker, 31, Kokomo, IN, passed away May 29, 2020. She was born in Kokomo December 25, 1988 to Tracy & Karen Bricker.
She graduated High School from Western High School, Russiaville, IN and was active in Western’s Band and Guard. She continued her education at Indiana University Indianapolis, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Technology. She then attended Indiana University Kokomo, where she attained an Associate’s Degree in Radiology.
She was currently employed as a Radiologic Technologist at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, IN. She loved praising God through her gift of signing and enjoyed all kinds of puzzles.
She is survived by her parents, sister; Lisa Bricker, aunts; Patricia (Jerry) Fausett, Evelyn (Rich) Fouts, Mary Christine Bricker, Ginny (Steve) Haney, Janet (Roger) Winder and 10 cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Deborah Bricker.
Annette’s visitation will be Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 4-8pm at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street location. Funeral service will be Thursday June 4, 2020 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street location. The funeral service will be streamed on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Twin Springs Cemetery. Pastor Mark Stahl will officiate. You can find Annette’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the registry and leave the family a message.