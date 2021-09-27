Anne B. Watson

Annie Watson, 50 of Cleveland, Texas died on Monday, August 30, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on December 27, 1970 in Logansport to William & Normalou (Unger) Ashby. Annie married Kenneth Alan Watson on June 18, 1994 and they shared 27 years of marriage. Annie had previously lived in Logansport for 18 years, Noblesville for 10 years and Sheridan for five years before moving to Texas 10 years ago.
Annie attended Logansport High School where she was active in choir, swing choir and theater. She was a very talented pianist and loved playing at any church she attended. She was also exceptionally crafty, a carpenter at heart and enjoyed gardening and working with the animals on the farm. But most of all, Annie enjoyed sitting down for coffee every morning surrounded by her family.
Survivors besides her husband Ken include her children, Amanda Smith and husband Casey, Rachel Gregory and husband Jason, Jacob Watson and wife Kaylynn, Carrie Quinn and husband Brant and William Watson and wife Maricruz. She also has three siblings, Cindy Packard, Logansport, Cathy Graham and husband Ron, Haggerstown and Michael Ashby of Royersford, Pennsylvania. Annie also eight grandchildren, Joshua Deak, Piper Smith, Sawyer Watson, Memphis Gregory, William Quinn, Harlan Gregory, Jameson Watson and Charles Quinn.
A memorial service for Annie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6688 E. Co. Road 625 North, Twelve Mile, Indiana, 46988 with Pastor Terri White presiding. Annie will be buried in Union Cemetery near Atlanta, Indiana.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Watson family with Annie’s arrangements.