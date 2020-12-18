Annalisa Marie Varnau, age 30, died of COVID-19 at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, her trash day. She was born on August 7, 1990, to Victor and Janny (Daily) Varnau. She was a devoted sister, telling friends and strangers alike that she had “four sisters.”
When she was born, we were told that she would never walk or talk. But she did, over time, with the support of a patient and adoring family. She took her first step at 3 and said her first word at 5. Eventually, she received a certificate of graduation from Clarkston High School and became an athlete in the Special Olympics. She competed in basketball, track, softball, corn toss, and bowling. The Special Olympics athletes were unable to compete in 2020 due to COVID, so Anna took up painting with the aid of her beloved staff, Heather Joines. Annalisa liked to dance, eat sushi, and go bowling with her friends. Her favorite gifts were workbooks and Starbucks gift cards. She loved her cat, Leo.
Anna had a genuine curiosity about people, asking their name, “wife name,” “kids’ names,” “pets?” and “trash day.” She made people feel special, both because she remembered details about their family and because she had an infectious sense of humor. She had inside jokes with everyone, from calling out her Aunt Sher on “bad words” to telling her Uncle Don she’s tired of his “comm’nism.”
She had a sunny disposition. She enjoyed doing her chores: getting the mail, emptying the dishwasher, taking the trash cans to the curb. She loved to sing at church and “snug Mom” on the couch. She was happiest when all her sissies were together.
Survivors include her mother; sisters Shera (Aaron) Stewart, Ellie (Nate) Garvey, Mary Kate (Danny) Coleman, and Betsy (Jeff) Zyrkowski; nieces and nephew Victor, Elsa, and Mina Stewart and Odetta, Marigold, and Rasaminta Garvey; and dozens of doting aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents Mark & Donna Daily, Mary Varnau, and Wilbur Varnau; aunt Pat Julius; cousins Jennifer Bagwell, Jeremy Bagwell, Erin Bagwell, Trey Kurtz, and Jason Guest; and her dear friend Michelle Tudor.
A drive-through visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington, Kokomo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 21, at 11 a.m. The funeral and burial will be attended by immediate family only, but we would love for friends and family to celebrate Anna’s life by attending the processional. Please arrive at the church by 11 a.m. and remain in your car. The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Pat’s website and Facebook page. After the service, we will process past Annalisa’s home, where the family has decorated the trees and landscaping with colorful lights in her honor. The burial will take place in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Once again, please remain in your car, and know that we appreciate your support so much. We take these precautions out of love and concern, both to acknowledge the ongoing danger of the virus that killed her and in the hope that no one will suffer the terrible tragedy we’ve endured. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Annalisa’s memory to the Special Olympics of Howard County. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
