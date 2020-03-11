Annagene (Myers) Welsh

Annagene Welsh, 99, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born, on a farm near Plevna, on July 15, 1920, to the William and Jemima (Lantz) Myers. She was the youngest of ten children. On December 31, 1938, she married Paul W. Welsh. They were married for almost 55 years before his death on May 4, 1993.
Annagene graduated from Greentown High School in 1938. She spent most of her life on a farm, where she loved raising chickens, growing a large garden and strawberry patch, and preparing wonderful dinners for family and friends. In her 40’s, she started working at Delco and retired from there after 23 years of service.
She and Paul had two daughters, Judy and Paulette, and also provided a loving home to Marty Jones for four years and Steve Kidwell for two years. They were always helping someone with guidance or a temporary home in their large farmhouse in Ervin Township.
Annagene was a member of the Parkview Mennonite Church, where she was in charge of the church dinners for over 20 years. She was active in the Home Econ Club, Eastern Star and helping her daughter run the 4-H fair food tent for two years. She was also a very active volunteer for the Howard County Mental Health Organization and was a member of the Howard County Historical Society. Annagene hosted many showers and parties for family and friends and was a very loving and generous lady who loved to help others.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Welsh; grandsons, Richard (Beckie) Nickla and Chris (Kristen) Louis; foster son, Steve (Rhonda) Kidwell; two great-grandchildren, Brian Louis and Elizabeth Louis; plus her recognized and loved grandchildren, Rodney (Mary) Jones, Debra (Mike) Woolington, Mike Jones, Derek Kidwell, Kris Kidwell, and all their children; and 29 beloved nieces and nephews and three generations of great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Paulette Welsh; foster son, Marty (Dawn) Jones; brothers, Verl (Esta), Johnny, Carl (Frieda) and Loren Myers; and sisters, Polly (Floyd) Zook, Veda (Howard) Roth, Velma (Ralph) Goudy, Ruth (Bill) Richey and Ruby (Paul) Zook.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Howard Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. 1400 S. Kokomo, with Myra Raab officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Annagene's memory to the Parkview Mennonite Church.
