Anna May Thomas, 70, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1949 the daughter of Franklin E. and Edna (Wienbenski) Thomas.
Anna enjoyed butterflies and crafting.
Surviving relatives include children, David (Brenda) Anderson of Kokomo, IN; Charlene Cowden of Pensacola, FL; three granddaughters, Sara Anderson, Kaitlyn (Emmitt) Davis; Zoe Cowden; great granddaughter, Alice Jade Bell Davis; sisters, Pat (Bobby) Stone of Russiaville, IN; Mary Marks of Kokomo, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles Anthony "Tony" Stanfield.
Private services are being arranged with Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com