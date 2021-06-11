Anna Marie Brett, 30, Kokomo, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021. She was born June 21, 1990 in Kokomo to Patrick and Regina (Smith) Tweed. On May 29, 2019 she married Patrick Brett who survives.
Anna worked as a dispatcher for Hamilton County serving for nine years. She loved dogs and enjoyed training them. She will be remembered for her love of music, being outdoors, playing softball, cooking, and bringing warmth to any room. Most of all Anna loved her three boys with all her heart.
She is survived by her sons, Kian, Kamden, and Paxton ; husband, Patrick Brett; parents, Patrick and Regina Tweed; grandparents, Janeann and Tony Browning;; sister, Quirsten (Andy) Nixon; aunts and uncles, Tammy and Roger Sprouse, Jennifer and Dave Owen, Cathie Tweed and Jeff Van Horn, and Mike and Terri Jean Tweed, niece, Andra Nixon; mother-in-law, Debra McClanahan; as well as several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kamryn Reese Kennedy; grandparents, Ira and Mary Tweed; sister, Sarah Tweed; uncles, Ira Tweed and Terry Tweed; and a nephew, Augustus Tweed.
Services celebrating Anna’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Central Newfoundland Rescue, http://www.scnewfrescue.org. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
