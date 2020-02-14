Anna M. Calvin

Anna Marie Calvin, 82 of Atlanta died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at I.U. Tipton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton County on June 18, 1937. Her parents were Harry S. and Berniece (Langolf) Clark. She married the love of her life, Robert R. Calvin on August 30, 1956; he survives.
Anna was a home maker and was employed at Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Company as a clerical associate. She was a member of the West Street Christian Church. Anna enjoyed music; she played the organ and piano at various churches for several years. Her hobbies included her love of animals, her cats and dogs. She often tended to her garden and could be found searching for bargains at yard and garage sales.
Anna is survived by her husband Bob, sons Lyle and wife Julie of Tipton, Dan and wife Karla of Flora and Jeff and wife Allison of Atlanta. Grandchildren include Luke, Chantel, Bryce and Brock Calvin. Anna was blessed with three great grandchildren, Dakota Riley, Evan Calvin and Emmett Calvin. She had a special friend of the family, Kya Dautrich. Anna is also survived by her sister, Becky Rice of Kempton and her brother Gary Clark and wife Joy of Sheridan.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jake Calvin.
Anna’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev Linda McKiernan-Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Tipton County Jake Calvin Memorial Canine Fund through the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Indiana 46072.