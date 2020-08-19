Anna Louise (Ireland) Floyd

Anna Louise Floyd, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 9:55 am Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home. She was born August 3, 1937, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Joseph Oscar & Anna Jane (Hamilton) Ireland. On June 17, 1956, in Kokomo, she married Eugene Dale Floyd who preceded her in death on May 25, 2007.
Anna had worked for Jody’s Northside Café and loved to crochet and read her Bible.
Anna is survived by her children, Cathy (Roman) Gama, Evelyn Floyd (Thomas Stout), Nellie Browning, Arnold (Joan) Floyd, and Theresa (James) Johnson; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Irene Hiatt.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; and brother, William Henderson.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, August 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Friday at the Jefferson Street funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Anna's family, please visit our floral store.