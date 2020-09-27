Anna Lee Pearl Downham, 35, of Bringhurst, passed away at 9:57 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born November 27, 1984, in Kokomo, to Danny Huckelby and Anita (Johnson) Huckelby. She married Edward R. Downham, and he survives.
Anna attended Taylor High School and worked as a general contractor for ten years. She enjoyed artwork and doodling with her gel pens, mowing her yard, swimming, taking her dog to the lake, singing and dancing, and getting her nails done. She was a shopaholic, loved her candy and Coca-Cola, and prided herself on keeping a clean home. Anna was a loving and caring person and was always there for her family and friends in need.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her parents; daughter, Savanah Huckelby; siblings, Daniel (Megan) Huckelby and Karri Huckelby; step-daughter, Amanda Downham; in-laws, Wayne & Mary Downham; nieces and nephews, Atlanta Huckelby, Haven Earnheart, Kloey Earnheart, River Huckelby and Coral Huckelby; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Huckelby, Joyce & Lowell Creason, and Helen Coldren; and the father of her daughter, Dustin Elshire.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Ed Vasicek officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anna for the benefit of her daughter, Savanah. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
