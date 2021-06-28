Anna "Kathie" Katherine (Moore) McKibben

Anna Katherine “Kathie” McKibben, 72, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Fort Wayne. She was born June 8, 1949 in Winchester to Mary Francis (Houk) Conning. She married Danny McKibben on March 5, 1985. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2016.
Kathie was a 1967 graduate of Winchester High School. She enjoyed shopping, crafting, cooking, and travelling to California, Florida, and any place that had a beach. She was fun, loving, light-hearted, and enjoyed life. Her true love was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and her husband in his final days.
Kathie is survived by her children, Rob Bainter, Michelle McKee, Tennille Moloch, Beth (Bob) Minet; a brother, Rick Moore; and grandchildren, Sarah Abigail McKee, Taylor, Shelby, Ashley, and Mason Crum.
Along with her husband of 31 years, she was preceded in death by her mother; step-dad, Paul Conning; brother, Terry and sister-in-law, Sue.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St., from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm. Pastor Jason Grant will officiate. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
