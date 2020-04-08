Anna Frances Waggoner

Mrs. Anna “Ann” Frances Waggoner departed this life on Saturday April 4, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born the second of three children of the late Madeline M. Walker Robinson on February 2, 1937 in Washington D.C.
During her younger years, “Ann” as she is known lived in Washington D.C. and attended Cardozo High School. She was a lettered varsity cheerleader. Upon completing high school she worked as a waitress until she married and moved in 1956, to Kokomo, Indiana.
In Kokomo, Ann worked several jobs, including; Elevator Operator (Armstrong Landon Building); CNA (St. Joseph Hospital) and General Motors. At General Motors she was a receiving clerk for 34 years. She was a proud member of UAW Local 292. During this time she attended and completed a Secretarial Program at Indiana Business School. Ann retired from GM in 1998. While working Ann was also a Red Cross volunteer. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She loved to travel, crochet, cook, karate and her grandchildren. Ann was also a member of the Fire Dragon Karate School. She encouraged her Grandson to join the Fired Dragons. When he joined, she attended all his local tournaments. Once a year before school started she would take her grandsons to the Embassy Suite. She would let them swim, take them shopping and just interact with them. All of the grandsons and great grandsons had Grandma secrets.
She leaves to cherish her memories children; Paul L, Waggoner Jr., Michelle (Lee) Gleaves, Andrea Y. Waggoner, grandchildren; Edward L. Barnett, Terrell M. Waggoner, Bradley P. Waggoner, Shaniesha R. Waggoner, TreVaughn R. Waggoner, Lee M. Gleaves II and Dana D. Gleaves, brothers; Walter Robinson, Michael Douglas, sisters; Marie Seldon and Naomi Douglas, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews , and special cousin Joe Walker and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers; Joe (Joseph) Robinson; Jerry Douglas; sister Dina L. Burks and grandson Brandon E. Waggoner.
Private family services will be at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street. You may send cards to 3400 South Webster Street Kokomo, IN 46902 to be given to the family or go to www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave a condolence. Flowers should be delivered 3:00pm Wednesday 4/8/2020.