Ann Small, 95, of Logansport, formerly of Walton, went home to be with the Lord at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at McKinney Place in Logansport. She was born August 30, 1924 in Nashville, Tennessee to James. T. and Sadie (Mercer) Sims. She married Herbert F. Small on December 16, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee and he preceded her in death December 8, 1996.
Ann was a homemaker and member of Walton Christian Church where she was very active. She was an associate member of Tri Kappa, Alpha Mu Chapter. Ann loved reading and playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed sports of all kinds and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving family include her daughter, Stephanie Voorhees of Logansport, IN; twin sons, James H. (Lynn) Small and Edward F. (Heather) Small both of Ft. Myers, FL. Two grandsons, Derek (Jennifer) Voorhees of Charlotte, NC and Chase (Lindsay) Voorhees of Portland, OR. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Addeline and Greyson Voorhees.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Bill Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Walton Christian Church Preschool in her honor. Due to the crisis with COVID-19, and our Governors order, face masks will be required during services at the funeral home and cemetery. If you are not able to attend services, please share a memory or condolence to Ann’s family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
