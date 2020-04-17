Ann Darlene (Downhour) Miller Kelley

Born July 1, 1935 to R. Linville and Ruby L. (Ayers) Downhour, in Howard County. Ann was raised in the Methodist Church, where she was taught about God and Jesus, whom she received as her Savior at the age of eight years old. She was baptized into the body of Christ, and was dedicated to the Lord.
She attended all twelve years in the Kokomo School system, graduating from Kokomo High School. She was first married to Meinert Miller, the father of her five children. They later divorced, and she married Howard Kelley, who preceded her in death.
She lived in Kokomo until retiring from General Motors. Ann and Howard moved to Arizona, where they enjoyed many senior activities, including dancing, until his declining health made them give it up. They were active in Community Christian Church in Apache Junction, AZ., where she sang in the choir and was a soloist for weddings, anniversary’s, funerals, etc. In addition, Ann was in many stage productions in the senior community in which she resided. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, especially cooking and baking for everyone. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats, many of whom owned her all their lives.
After Howard’s death, she moved back to Kokomo. She transferred her Church membership to Chapel Hill Christian Church, where she met new friends and renewed old friendships. She was a member of two, Red Hat Society Clubs, which she truly enjoyed.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard Kelley, brothers George Downhour and Jerry Downhour.
She is survived by her five children; two sons, Jeff Miller (Estelle) and Phil Miller (Rita), three daughters, Paula Seidel (Mike), Josie Herrington (Jim), Melanie Hartman (Jerry), one sister Clista Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services for Ann will take place On Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 11am at Eller's Mortuary Webster Chapel, with her grandson, Pastor Wesley Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Albright Cemetery.
It was a good trip! God is good! All the time! All the time, God is good! End of story. See you on the other side.