Ann Baker (Kennon) Clark, 78, Kokomo, was called home by our Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born March 25, 1942, in San Augustine, Texas, the daughter of the late Charley Kennon & Mary (Eaves) Fitzgerald. On March 15, 1991, she married S. Wayne Clark who preceded her in death on April 4, 1991.
Ann was a graduate of San Augustine High School. She retired from General Motors in 2004 as an electrician. Ann was a member of the Kokomo F.O.P, Eagles, and the American Legion. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Always generous, kind and giving, she would always put the needs of others before herself.
Ann is survived by her children, Christian Lee Baker, San Diego, California; Kelly James Baker, Frankfort, Indiana; and Suanna S. Marinko, Rossville, Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Andrea Baker, Cori Marinko, Chase Marinko and Sophia Baker, along with 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Fitzgerald, Texas.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; and 4 brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private burial will be held later in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
