Anita Sue Miles, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 6:52 pm Friday, February 5, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born July 20, 1944 to the late Elmer Miles and Edith Louise Condo.
Anita was a 1962 graduate of Clay High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Manchester University and Master’s in education from Ball State University. Anita worked for Kokomo Center Schools. She started at Southeastern School Corporation in 1978 and retired as an educator in 2004 after 26 years of service. Anita was a member of the P.E.O. Social Group, Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Group, and home economics club. Anita was an avid sports fan, but was a loyal fan to Purdue athletics, especially basketball. She enjoyed her trip to Africa, playing cards, gardening, being outdoors, and just being a Mimi. Her best day was time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Anita is survived by her children, Brian Blackman, and Lori (David) Dukes; grandchildren, Tristan, Langley, and Gabriella Good; siblings, Richard (Elizabeth) Miles, Gene (Cheryl) Miles, and Jane (Charles) Marquis; and brother-in-law, David Smiley.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Smiley.
Private funeral services will take place with Pastor Andrew Smiley officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. St. Rd. 18, Kokomo, 46901. Masks will be required to attend the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bennetts Switch Community Church in Anita’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Anita's family, please visit our floral store.