Anita Scantland

Anita “Sue” Scantland, 66, Frankfort passed away November 22, 2020. She was born June 11, 1954 in Corbin Kentucky to Herman & Bessie (Cox) Cupp who both preceded her in death.
Anita “Sue” is survived by her three children, Kelly (Jeff) Rose, Misty (Robert Hjelmeland) Dillingham, Alex (Krista) Scantland, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three sisters, Vicki Mote, Jan Feltenberger & Marilyn Lamm.
She had many varied interests including reading avidly and playing tabletop games. She also enjoyed various arts and crafts.
In keeping with Sue’s wishes, no memorial service or funeral will be planned. The family asks in lieu of flowers please donate to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, 1710 South 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060.