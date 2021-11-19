Anita "Kay" Purvis, of Kokomo went to her Heavenly home on November 14, 2021. She was born December 8, 1956 to Robert and Dorothy (Payne) DeWitt. Kay married Daniel R. Purvis Sr. on July 13, 1972 in Kokomo.
Her greatest joys were her family, teaching the love of Jesus to everyone, and specifically the children at Faith Tabernacle Church. Kay retired from Chrysler Casting Plant after 30 years and not a minute more! LOL. Kay enjoyed baking cakes and making candies for family and friends.
Kay is survived by her husband of 49 years, Pastor Daniel R. Purvis Sr.; her son, Daniel R. (Heather) Purvis, Jr., her daughter, Angela K. (Jim) Jarvis, Randy and Teresa Mathis; four grandchildren, Jimmie (Cheyenne) Jarvis, III, Daniel Purvis III, Caleb (Gennifer) Jarvis, Jayden Hensley; and two great-grandchildren, Ashton Jarvis and Isaiah Jarvis. She is also survived by her siblings, Cherie Hess, Jane (Rick) Schirmer, Robert (Reggie) DeWitt Jr., Connie Singleton, Julie McDougal, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Kay will begin at 11:00 A.M. with the funeral service at 1pm, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1300 South Ohio Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kay to Faith Tabernacle Church, and envelopes will be provided at the church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Purvis family.