Angeline Martin

Angeline Goldie Martin, 91 of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. She was born in Tipton County, Indiana on October 24, 1929 to the late Ora and Mildred (Lewis) Ploughe. Angeline married Thomas William Martin on October 12, 1946 in Kokomo. He proceeded her in death on March 27, 2012.
She was formerly employed at Haynes International and Webb’s Hallmark in Kokomo. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She enjoyed knitting and listening to Gospel Music which she loved dearly. She had read the Bible completely through three times. She was a member of First Assembly Church of God in Kokomo and she loved her church family.
She is survived by one son, Thomas W. (Katina) Martin Jr., Peru; one daughter Marcella ‘Marcie’ F. (Rick) Nolley, Kokomo; three grandchildren, Cary (Lisa) Martin, Shelley (Dave) Palermo, Texas, and Jeremy Mullenix; and four great-grandchildren, Tanner (Colby) Martin, Nick Palermo, Dylan Palermo, and Aimee Palermo; and one great-great-grandchild, Gunner Martin.
Private family visitation/service will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Assembly Church of God. Online messages of condolence may be made online at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.