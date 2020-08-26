Angeles Brass, 80, of Kokomo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born August 1, 1940 in Madrid, Spain. She married Michael Brass on May 13, 1966 in Spain.
Angie graduated from High School in Spain. She and Michael moved to the States and settled down in Kokomo, Indiana in 1973. She worked for General Motors for 10 years. Angie enjoyed fishing and playing Bingo. She enjoyed her visits to Spain to see her family.
Angie is survived by her husband of 54 years Michael, sons John Brass and Francisco Javier, daughter Dolores "Loli" Medlen (James), grandchildren John J. Brass II, Alexander O. Brass, Corey G. Brass, Cameron N. Brass, Matthew Oberholtzer, and Sam Oberholtzter, and a great granddaughter Terrinn Brass.
She is preceded in death by her father, her mother, three siblings, and granddaughter Megan Oberholtzer.
A funeral service for Angeles will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12pm. Visiting will be held from 10am to noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.