Andrew Smith, 34, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born October 8, 1986, the son of Terry Lee and Kimberly Ann (Coffey) Smith.
Andrew was a 2005 graduate of Kokomo High School. He was an avid fisherman who loved music, NASCAR and the Indianpolis Colts. He will be remembered as a kind hearted gentle soul.
Along with his parents, Terry and Kimberly, Andrew is also survived by his siblings, Troy Smith, Todd (Amanda) Smith, Joshua Smith (Jennifer Halter), and Kyle (Alexa) Smith, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
No services are planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Andrew's family, please visit our floral store.