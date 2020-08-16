Andrew Joseph Velez, 32, of Kokomo, passed away 9:47 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born October 20, 1987, in Long Island, New York, to Joseph and Arisol (Gonzalez) Velez.
Andrew graduated from Sachem South High School in 2005. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2020 and also worked as a technician for Iconma, LLC. He enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, serving on the Military Rites Team and volunteering with the Toy for Tots campaign.
Survivors include his parents; daughter, Sophia Velez; brother, Kevin (Alison) Velez; nieces, Kaylee and Ashley Velez; girlfriend, Natalie Stahi; and grandmother, Rosa Seda.
Andrew’s ashes will be inurned in the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
To send flowers to Andrew's family, please visit our floral store.