Amy Jane Boonstra

Amy Jane Boonstra, 80, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1940 in Peru, Indiana to Weldon and Jane Amanda Hanson. She worked at Delco Electronics, was co-founder of Mr. Fireworks, Inc.. After retiring, Amy enjoyed teaching at a Montessori School in Phoenix, AZ and then as a substitute teacher throughout Howard County. She is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Ed Hudson and husband Tom Boonstra. She is survived by sons; Kevin Hudson (Susan), Tampa, FL, Brian Hudson, Kokomo, IN and daughter Melissa Boonstra, Kokomo, IN., Grandchildren; Ryan Hudson (Claire), Huntersville, NC, Tyler & Riley Hudson, Kokomo, IN and Amber Boothby (Ann Arbor, MI), Great-Grandchildren; Harper, Hunter and Henry Hudson (NC), Harbor and Cannon Boothby (MI), brother; Bill Hanson (Terrie), Peru, IN, cousin; Alice Bostic, Atlanta, GA. She will be dearly missed by her loving family. Gathering will be held at Sunset Memory Garden on Saturday, October 17 from 10am-12pm. Service will follow at 12pm.

