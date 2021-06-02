Amber Nicole Dyer Begley Dishon, 43, Russiaville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born in Kokomo to the late Sandra Dyer on March 22, 1978. In 1995 she married Terry Begley and he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2007.
Amber attended Carroll High School and worked for Tyson Chicken. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching Bonanza and listening to music.
Amber is survived by her children, Alyssa Begley and Chase (Melissa Franks) Begley; grandchildren, Jacob Legacy and Theo Matthew Begley; brother, Steven Cruse; nieces, Paris Dyer and Gwen Cruse; nephews, Christian and Brandon Cruse; and best friend, Tina (Terry Plank) Roddel.
Along with her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Levi Dyer; grandparents, Ottie and Joe Dyer; and aunt, Anita Dyer.
Services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Burlington First Brethren Church, 205 W. 8th St. Burlington, In. 46915, with Pastor John Drexler officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 1-3 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted with Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.stoutandson.com
To send flowers to Amber's family, please visit our floral store.