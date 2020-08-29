Amanda Miller, 94, Kokomo, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Century Villa Rehab. She was born May 12, 1926, in Kokomo, to Joe C. and Sarah (Helmuth) Bontrager. On March 20, 1947, she married Samuel Ray Miller, who preceded her in death on January 5, 2015.
She was a farmer’s wife and spent many hours on the farm working alongside her husband. She supported her family in all aspects that she could. She loved going to watch her children and grandchildren in their sporting events. She loved to host events in her home and spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all her family members. She was a member of Howard - Miami Church.
Surviving are her children, Don (Pam) Miller, Science Hill, Kentucky, Janet (Amos) Miller, Middlebury, Indiana, and Cindy (Larry) Miller, Amboy; son-in-law, Ron Howell, Kokomo; three sisters, Fannie Brenneman, Bristol, and Sylvia and Alma Bontrager, Kokomo; grandchildren, Marvin (Jody) Howell, Rhonda Malloy, Karen (Ron) Herron, Kevin (Michelle) Howell, Troy (Kristin) Howell, Mike (Kristi) Miller, Tony Miller, Randy (Amy) Miller, Dan (Emily) Miller, Travis (Margie) Miller, Todd (Amanda) Miller, Tyler (Sara) Miller, Jason (Karen) Miller, Amy (Brad) Stoll, and Brad (Brooke) Miller; and 33 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Samuel, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Judy Howell; seven brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Howard- Miami Church, 3976 E. CR 1400 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mast - Hensler Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 2-7 pm Monday, August 31, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard-Miami Church in Amanda’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home.
