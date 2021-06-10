Amanda Lynne VanNatter

Amanda L. VanNatter, 40, of Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 9:00 pm. She was born on March 28th, 1981, to Jeff Schafer and Kerri (Kennedy) Hartman. Amanda married her high school sweetheart, Clint VanNatter on September 10th, 2005.
She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1999. After high school Amanda worked at Carousal Styling Salon for 7 years before she purchased her own salon, Shear Style. Amanda owned her Salon for 13 years. Amanda considered owning her own business as one of her greatest accomplishments. By far, she was most proud of her children, Jenner, Cali and Maverick. They were the joy of her life. Amanda sold her salon and fulfilled her dream of a having a salon in her home so she could be with them. Amanda loved spending time with Clint and their children going to their favorite places; Tennessee, Crystal Lake, the gulf beaches of Florida and baseball games.
Amanda was loved by so many. She was full of fun, laughter, love and non-stop energy. She always took care of all that were blessed enough to be her friends and family.
Her husband, Clint; son, Jenner; daughter, Cali and son, Maverick, survive Amanda. She is also survived by her parents; Jeff Schafer and Kerri Hartman and siblings; Alexis, Abby, and Aydan Hartman.
Amanda was preceded in death by two children, Logan VanNatter and Baby VanNatter; her grandparents; Delno and Marcia Kennedy and grandmother; Sharon Gingerich.
Service is Monday, June 14, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave. Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery. Friends my visit with the family on Sun, June 13, 2021, from 2-6 pm at the church. Contributions may be made to the Amanda VanNatter Memorial Fund that has been set up for her children. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
