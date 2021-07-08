Alyson Faye Blankenship, 46, Kokomo, passed away Sunday evening July 4, 2021, at Howard Community Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born October 18, 1974, in New York, the daughter of Larry and Rita (Silberstein) Shapiro. On March 18, 2017, she married Toby Allen Blankenship, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2020.
Alyson graduated high school in Great Neck, NY. She was a skilled artist and painter. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, and enjoying a bonfire outdoors. Traveling to Cancun, the Bahamas, and Mammoth Cave were some of the favorite trips that she went on. She enjoyed making jewelry, watching musicals, and time spent with her family.
Alyson is survived by her children, Austin Shapiro (Hailee Salley), Sherry Wright; parents, Larry and Rita Shapiro; sister, Marni (Roger) Singer; niece, Lindsey; and nephew, Max.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Toby Blankenship.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to Noon on Friday July 9, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at Noon on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Devan Cole officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
