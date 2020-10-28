Alyn Rosswell Davidson, Kokomo, Indiana, died October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family, after a nearly twenty-year struggle with Mycobacterium kansasii. This bacterium is commonly found in tap water and in soil, and is most prevalent in the Midwest and South of the United States. It most often attacks the lungs. Alyn was the younger son of Burchard Rosswell (B.R.) Davidson and Barbara Davidson, who preceded him in death.
Alyn was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on July 24, 1953. His parents moved to Kokomo shortly thereafter, and he attended Northwestern School Corporation schools, graduating from Northwestern High School in 1971. After attending barber school in Indianapolis, he was a barber for more than 40 years in Kokomo. For 29 years he was the owner of Forest Park Barber Shop, and during the remaining years he operated Alyn’s Barber Shop out of his home. From these vantage points, he became a reliable source of Kokomo and Howard County lore, and the very latest news and scuttlebutt. He was an avid and omnivorous reader, his knowledge of history and current events ever-deepening over the years. He was also an Indiana Master Gardener, and spent much of his spare time with his vegetables and flowers - especially with his tomatoes!
Alyn met Sherry Stevens in 2006, and they were married under law in Kokomo on July 17, 2010, and spiritually married on July 21, 2010 in Luddington, Michigan. Each was the love of the other’s life. Pastor Fred W. Dorisses performed both ceremonies, and both were witnessed by Sherry’s sister, Debbie Mays and long time friend Jim Nelson. Alyn commented that, “Fred did the vows in such a beautiful and personal way. No one could have written it any better. He blended our lives and love.”
Alyn is survived by his wife, Sherry Davidson, and by his children, Blake Davidson, Raina (Ryan) Davidson Buckalew, Graham Davidson, and Marlo Stevens. He is also survived by his older brother, Raymond Davidson (Diana), and by his sister, Elise Davidson. He also has three grandchildren: Adia, Zola and Nyles Buckalew. He will also be remembered by his sister-in-law, Deborah Mays, and by his great-nephew, Samuel Mays. Alyn and Sherry’s little dog, Chloe, will also miss him.
Alyn will be best-remembered by family, friends and acquaintances for his unfailing generosity, gentleness, and refusal to grab the limelight. His incisive, keen wit will never be forgotten. His replies to comments could be lightening-quick and immensely humorous.
Alyn has donated his body to Indiana University School of Medicine to further medical research. Alyn requested not to have any services. In lieu of flowers, Alyn and the family request that donations be sent to Project Access, 700 East Firmin Street, Suite 253, Kokomo, Indiana 46902: e-mail: pacentral@projectaccess.org.