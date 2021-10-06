Alyce Lynette (Beatty) Robertson went to live with Jesus on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on July 18, 1929, to Mardelle (Hauck) and Cecil (Pete) Beatty, both of whom preceeded her in death.

She married Ross Robertson in Kokomo at the Taylor Street EUB parsonage on December 10, 1949. They were married 50 years until his death on December 10, 1999.

She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1947 and went to work at Delco. She also worked at Haag Drugs for 10 years and drove a school bus for Southeastern School Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 2006. One of her proudest moments in her driving career was being the official driver of the Lewis Cass 2006 Girls Softball team as state champions and being honored with a championship ring. During these years, she was also an active farm wife and mother, helping in the field, barn, or home, as needed. She survived many excursions with livestock and children, including an assortment of wild and domestic animal pets such as raccoons, ponies, hounds, goats, a fox, chickens, geese, and an owl and a rooster raised in her kitchen.

Lynette was an energetic and dedicated long-time member of Bunco Club, Sugar & Spice Home Ec. Club, Widows to Widows, Friday Afternoon Card Club, and attended Blue Ball Christian Church. She also volunteered for many years at Thompson Elementary School. She was an avid entertainer, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas for the entire extended family for many years, and her knack for hosting was only exceeded by her skills in the kitchen, where she turned out homemade yeast rolls, noodles, mashed potatoes, and pies for every major holiday. When she had time, she also made and decorated cakes, providing many graduation and birthday cakes to family and neighbors.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Her children are Helen (Howard) Turnpaugh, Kokomo; Rita (David) Bridge, Fishers; Beverly (Thomas) Noel, the National Forest; Larry (Joan) Robertson, Walton; Barbara Robertson, Kokomo; Cheryl (Ron) Lane, Walton. Grandchildren are Marianne Hill, Logansport; Sue (Scott) Jeffers, Peru; Annabel (Bob) Bradley, Kokomo; David (Julia) Bridge, Jr., Florida; Chris (Debbie) Bridge, Florida; Denise Fricke, Virginia; Beth Breedlove, Kokomo; Amy Baker, Kokomo; Joe (Mary) Baker, Okinawa; Jonathan Robertson, Walton; Matthew Lane, Galveston; and Katie Lane, Fishers. Lynette also had numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Blueball Church/Community Bible Church on December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation hours from 11:00 to 1:00. In honor of Lynette, the family asks that attendees wear their favorite Cass High School apparel or school colors.

Memorial contributions may be given to Lewis Cass High School Softball in memory of Lynette.