Alvin “Bill” Berger, 80, of Tipton, Indiana passed away quietly at 2:58 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Autumnwood Village after spending the last few years battling Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on August 3, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Alvin J. Berger and Mary (Bickwermert) Berger.

He is survived by his long time girlfriend Kate Vincent and his five children, Linda (Brian) Whitney, Diane (Steven) Wessling, Angela (Aaron) Miller, Patricia (Delbert) Lowe and Randy Bennett. He also leaves eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bill is the second of nine children and is survived by Sister Mary Philip, O.S.B., Carolyn (Greg) Grzesk, Stephen (Linda) Berger, George (Judy) Berger and Philip (Cindy) Berger. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Berger; son, Kenneth Berger; parents, Alvin and Mary Berger; and brothers, Kenneth Berger, Richard Berger and Thomas Berger.

Bill loved spending time with his kids and grandkids doing anything from playing miniature golf to catching a movie that might have been slightly age inappropriate like Caddyshack.

Memories were shared about cross country travels with family, camping out to see the sunrise over the Grand Canyon with his son and even an unforgettable surprise visit to Paris that went haywire. He often spoke about his international travel for work and was especially proud of his work through Asia and Mexico about which he was always quick with another story. He retired from Delphi Electronics where he had worked since he was a young man. Toward the end of his career, his job allowed him to travel extensively which was something he always wanted to do. He was so valuable that even late in his life he was still in demand as a consultant.

From afternoons watching jets land and take off to spending hours relearning math problems, every child and grandchild has fond memories of the simple things in life such as a trip to Chuckie Cheese for a pizza shared with Dad and Grandpa.

Many days you could find him on a golf course somewhere, even in a downpour. If he had a kid in tow, he’d send her into the rough chasing the errant balls.

When his daughter wanted to go horseback riding, he would take her. Those seeds planted with golf, horses and travel would later become life-long interests for his kids and those outings with his grandchildren have not been forgotten.

He also loved going to restaurants to socialize with friends, coworkers and just anyone who would happen to talk to him. On one such occasion he even met his longtime companion Kate who was with him until the end.

Lastly, Bill’s large loving family were also part of the legacy for the next generations. Their frequent gatherings, parties, shared life events and hijinks have left an indelible mark not only on his life, but on his kids and grandchildren as well.

The Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles. Cousins, Children and Grandchildren all touched by Bill will miss the impact he had and the times shared during his life.

Funeral services celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.