Alta Wagler, 80, Kokomo passed away Monday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m. in Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born in Kokomo Indiana to Andrew and Wilma (Yoder) Bontrager on January 6, 1941. On April 14, 1960, she married Melvin Wagler and he survives.
Alta was a homemaker and secretary of the Wagler Corporation alongside her husband. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed helping with many church dinners. Alta was an outgoing person, and she loved helping others and spending time with her family. Another favorite past time was going out to eat with friends.
She is survived by husband, Melvin, children, Norman (Carol) Wagler, Merlin (Kymmie) Wagler and Nathan (Tina) Wagler. Grandchildren; Evan, Erin, Kory, Kiersten, Kyle and Cameron Wagler and Aariel (Adam) Forkner and Dallas McKay and eight great grandchildren. Sister, Almeda Mast and brother, Raymond (Holly) Bontrager along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Ernest Wagler and grandson, Conner Wagler.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene 2734 S. Washington St. Kokomo. Funeral services will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. also at the church with Pastors Tim Gates and Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene and/or Howard Haven. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
