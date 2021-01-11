Alma Lucille Dowling, 93, of Kokomo, Indiana went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home in Kokomo, Indiana. Mrs. Dowling was born on August 9, 1927 to Elsie and Lewis Skinner in Tipton, Indiana.
Alma was married to the love of her life Matthew T. Dowling for 60 years. Alma was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandma. She was the sweetest and happiest person and anyone that crossed her path in life just loved her so much. Alma was a devoted Christian that loved her Lord.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Matthew T. Dowling, son David Wayne Irwin, grandson Anson Allen Gibson, Great Grandson David Allen Byrd, son-in-law Chuck Piker, sisters Lois Jean Stewart, Barbara Flynn and brother Charles Skinner.
Alma is survived by her children Patricia Piker, Barbara (Phil) Jones, Marsha (Gary) Brooks, Janet Reed. Grandchildren, Yvette Cessor, Tammy (Tracy) Hatfield, Patti (Jimmy) Nutter, Teresa Dando, Paula Mashburn, Matthew (Kat) Piker, Chuck (Linda) Piker, Edna Smith, Angie (Scott) Scales, Adriana (Gary) Basey, Tom (Heather) Jones, Tara (Robert) Walker, Jana (Brian) Caudill, Adina (Chris) Monday, Hanna (DeAndre) Smith, Christopher Irwin, Nathan Irwin, Audra (Ron) Nightengale also 34 great grandchildren and 57 great great grandchildren.
Public visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Tipton, Indiana. Private funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021. The service will be on Facebook live at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home’s Facebook site. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.