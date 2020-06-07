Allie Kay Ingle, 6 months old, of Kokomo, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born on November 14, 2019 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Christopher Courtney and Samanthia Dawn (Hite) Ingle.
Allie was the most beautiful and happy baby girl with a huge personality. She was very smart and her smile was contagious. She was her mom and dad's "Hunny Hunny Bunny Bunny". Her oldest sister Serenity took pride in being Allie's mother hen. Her sisters Serenity, Aliyah and Ashlynn enjoyed playing with her. They could make her laugh and her smile would light up the room.
Surviving relatives include her parents; three sisters, Serenity Denise Ingle; Aliyah Marie Ingle; Ashlynn Courtney Dawn Ingle; two grandmothers, Jacqueline Rainwater of Galveston, IN; Teresa Ingle of Kokomo, IN; great grandmother, Judy Belt of Galveston, IN; four aunts, Heather Huey (Eric); Brook Herrera (Juan); Alysha Ingle; Heather Kapil (Kapil); two uncles, Dwight Ingle, III; Kody Henson (Rosa) and several cousins.
She was welcomed into Heaven with loving arms by her two grandfathers, Dwight Ingle, Jr.; Jeff D. Duke; two great grandfathers, Robert Allen Belt; Dwight Ingle, Sr. and great-grandmother, Virginia Ingle.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com