Allen Wendell Moore, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 3:08pm, Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 26, 1929 in Anderson to Allen Wayne and Jessie Mae (Whitehouse) Moore. He married Barbara E. Tilley on October 12, 1951 in Anderson. She preceded him in death.

Allen was a 1947 graduate of Anderson High School. IN 1951 he graduated from Ball State University with a B.S. degree in business education and English. In 1952 he received his M.A. degree from Ball State University in business education and later completed one year of post-graduate work at Ball State.

For 40 years he was a business education and English teacher at Goshen, Kokomo, Haworth and North Central High Schools. He was the only chairman of the business education department of Haworth High School during the 16 years of existence and later served as business education department chairman of North Central High School.

He was a member of South Creek Church of God and served on the Board of Trustees for three years and the Board of Elders for six years. He had authored the church history and for many years was the church pianist.

He was a life member and former president of Delta Pi Epsilon at Ball State University. For many years he was very active in historical and hereditary organizations. In the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, he formed the Orlando A. Somers Camp No. 1 of Kokomo in 1982 and later served as its commander, as state commander, and as National Commander-in-Chief in 1993-1994. He was a life member.

He was also a life member and past-president of the Society of Indiana Pioneers, and he had served on the Board of Governors for 18 years. He designed and implemented its membership certificate. He was a member of the Order of Colonial Physicians and Surgeons. He had served as state president and state secretary of the Sons of the American Revolution as well as chaplain, secretary, and treasurer of the Society of Colonial Wars in Indiana. He was also a member of the Society of the War of 1812 and the Sons of the Revolution, the National Gavel Society, and the First Families of Kentucky.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

As a member of The Huguenot Society of Indiana, he served two terms as President, Treasurer, and Registrar. He was also a Vice-President General of the National Huguenot Society for two terms. IN 2003 he was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.

One of his great loves was classical music, which he called “good” music. For over 30 years he served on the Board of Directors of the Kokomo Community Concert Association and as a past-president. He had also served as secretary and treasurer of the Creative Arts Council of Kokomo. He was an accomplished pianist.

Allen is survived by his daughters, Colleen (Colin) Craig, Dione (David) Williams, Malinda (Jay) Johnson, and Martha (Michael) Pearson; sister, Jeneva Moore; grandchildren, Holly, Hannah, Ivan, Lauren, Christen, and Matthew Williams, Gabriel Johnson, Lydia Dohrmann, and Jessie Johnson, Sarah Jane Coleman, Erin Pierce, and Isaac Pearson; adopted grandchildren, Megan, Ryan and Riley Craig; and great grandchildren, Jubilee, Benaiah , and Abel Coleman, and Sebastian Dohrmann.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Moore.

Public visitation will be held from 12-1pm Friday at the church. Burial will follow the visitation at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson. A private family service will be held and recorded and available for viewing online at www.shirleyandstout.com after Friday. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allen’s honor to Kokomo Rescue Mission Open Arms. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.