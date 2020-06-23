Allen Primack

The dairy markets staged a rip-roaring rally this past week. Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks led the way. They increased 13 cents this past week to $2.65 per pound, an all-time best price. A steep decline in milk output in May likely slowed cheese production and tightened the supply of fresh cheese for sale in Chicago, prompting the remarkable run in the spot market. Meanwhile grocery stores continue to move product, restaurants are restocking and government purchases plod on. This past week the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced funding for another round of food-box donations in July and August, along with a planned purchase of Mozzarella cheese shreds. Clearly the government intends to keep helping the cheese market despite the fact that it’s at record prices and increasing.