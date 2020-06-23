Allen Primack, 84, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1935 in Frankfort, Indiana the son of Rabbi Aaron Primack and Bessie Primack (Greenberg). On February 14, 1985 he married Alice (Stanley) Primack who preceded him in death on February 15, 2020.
Allen was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid fan of Purdue University. Allen worked as an accountant for Purdue for several years. He loved his cat "Wicket". Allen was proud of his Jewish background and enjoyed talking about it. He was a wonderful caretaker of his wife Alice.
Surviving relatives include step children, Dianna (Pete) McGuire, Jeffrey Allen (Darrese) Baker, Cathy (Dan) Carter, and Wade (Angie) Baker; grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) McGuire, Kayla (Jonathan) Partlow, Christa (Robert) Moore, Kyle (Leticia) Baker, Cortney Baker, Daniel Carter, Jared Carter, Matthew Baker, Jamie Graham, James Baker, and Heather Ireland; numerous nieces and nephews; 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grand children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be 3:30 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemory