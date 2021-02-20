Allen Kent Echelbarger, 65, Greentown, met his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born in Kokomo on July 13, 1955 to Donald and Barbara (Barker) Echelbarger, and on November 16, 1984, he married his sweet bride, Juanita Mae (whom he affectionately called Sarah). She preceded him in death on March 5, 2019.

Allen graduated from Eastern High School in 1973 and attended Ivy Tech to study construction. His life’s passion was farming, which he learned from his grandfather, starting in his earliest years. He went on to establish Echelbarger Farms, which he devoted his heart and soul to for almost the last forty years. It was his great joy to share that passion with his grandchildren, too, taking them along while he worked the fields.

In addition to farming, Allen was a bus driver for the Madison-Grant School Corporation for twenty years and then worked at Chrysler from 1999 until the time of his death.

Though he stayed busy with work, Allen found joy in so many areas of life. He loved antiquing with his wife, kayaking, boating, fishing, water skiing (which he was still proud to do at 65!), construction projects, hiking, making maple syrup, snowmobiling, grilling, and landscaping. He was also an active member of Greentown Wesleyan Church, where he had a particular passion for making pecan rolls and serving breakfast to the congregation on Sunday mornings.

In 2005, Allen began building the log cabin he and Juanita had dreamed up together, and in 2007, they completed it and named it Sarah’s Haven by the Creek. They loved spending time there together, especially with their family members.

Allen was a hard worker, but he was also generous, a loyal friend, and gentle in spirit. He left his handprint in memorable ways wherever he could. His unexpected passing leaves a deep void for those who knew and loved him.

Allen was preceded in death by many dear friends and family members whose lives forever shaped and impacted his, including his father, Donald Echelbarger; his first wife and mother of his daughter Lori, Nanci Pierce; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wilson; and his beloved bride, Juanita, whom he still missed so deeply.

He leaves behind a host of dear friends and family members whose lives are forever shaped and impacted by his: daughters, Lori (Johnny) Wilson, Bunker Hill and Brianne (Andrew) Hensley, Swayzee, stepsons Ryan (Bekah) Shaffer, Grabill and Rod (Megan) Shaffer, Kokomo; nine grandchildren, Kelsey Kinslow, Kendall and Korbin Wilson, Luke and Camden Hensley, Jenna, Evan, Elias, and Jesiah Shaffer; his mother, Barbara Echelbarger; brothers, Dan (Kathy) Echelbarger and Jay (Debbie) Echelbarger; father-in-law, Loran Cox; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who all miss him deeply and are committed to carrying forward the legacy he left with them.

A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 North Maple Street, Greentown, with Rev. Eric Roemer and Rev. David Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Simpson Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with family Friday, February 26, from 2-6 p.m. and an hour before the service, both at the church.

In lieu of flowers, love offerings and contributions may be made to Echelbarger Farms for Allen’s grandchildren’s educational funds.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.