Allen Dennis “Denny” Henry, 71, departed this life at 5:00 am on October 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 8, 1949 in Logansport Indiana, to Allen Dale and Wilma Jean (Hall) Henry, the oldest of two children. On March 18, 1988, he married Marian Holt, the love of his life, who survives.
Denny graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1967. He graduated from Indiana University Kokomo with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice. He served in the US Army in Viet Nam as a Military Policeman. He was stationed in Phu Loi with the greatest group of men. He stayed in contact with many of them up until the time of his death. He received an honorable discharge in 1971. He was a private pilot for more than 50 years. He was a member of the Baptist Church of Young America, the Cass County Honor Guard, Walton American Legion Post 418, VFW 3790, & UAW 685. He retired from Daimler Chrysler Corporation in 2001 with 30 years of service. Denny then worked as a Screening Officer and Educator with Miami Correctional Facility retiring in 2014 with more than 10 years of service.
Denny is survived by his wife Marian; children Amy (Miles) Robinson and Craig (Elizabeth) Jernagan; grandchildren Ayden Allen, Brionna Isabella , and Lucee Elizabeth Jernagan; Uncle Dean (Terri) Henry; nieces and nephews Ashley (Brian) Craw, Clint (Ann) Henry and many by marriage; special cousin Rosemarie (Richard) Chapman, who was the sister he never had; cousins Vickie (Court) Wilson, Sandy Woolever, Gary (Patty ) Henry, Mark Henry, Jerry (Barb) Hall, Cheryl Bailey, & Tricia (Lou) McKinney. Brothers in arms include Andrew Zoladkiewicz, Mike (Carol) Johnson, Lindley (Linda Kay) Dunn, Tom (Shirley) Kostus, Bob (Joyce) Kain, Lt Tom (Kathie) Hughes and Jim (Donna) Konicki.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Dale & Wilma Jean; special Uncle and Aunt Ed and Katy Hall; Uncles and Aunts John & Pauline Wilson, Harold & Margaret Hall; brothers-in law Donald Holihan and Kenneth Macy.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Annette Moore and St. Vincent Ascension Kokomo Emergency Room Nurse Ali.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rod Mason officiating. Graveside service will follow in Center EUB Cemetery, Young America with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Cass County Honor Guard. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cass County Honor Guard, Young America Baptist Church, Onward Christian Church, or Walton American Legion Post 418. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyand stout.com.
To send flowers to Allen's family, please visit our floral store.