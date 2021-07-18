Allen Delano Sanders

Allen D Sanders, 69, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at St Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis In. on July 8th 2021.
Allen retired from GM/Delphi after 30 years. He loved to watch sports, especially IU basketball. He loved to fish with his grandsons and going to garage sales. He enjoyed attending First EPC Church. Allen also loved to ring the bell for The Salvation Army at Christmas time.
Allen is survived by his son, Andrew Sanders, of Lafayette, Indiana; his daughter, Ashley Long (Jacob); three grandsons, Jacob Jr, Noah, and Wyatt Long, all of Kokomo, Indiana; the mother of his children, Mary Sanders, of Kokomo, Indiana; one sister, Linda Mossholder; one brother in law, John Murray (Gaby), of Kokomo, Indiana; one sister in law, Cathy Bouldin (Rick) of Frankfort, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Roxie (Weaver) Sanders; his brothers, Seth, Charles, and Wilbur Sanders; and his sisters, Connie Sanders, Sheila Sanders, Julia Roberts, and Eva Frye.
Services for Allen will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 20th at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, in Kokomo. Friends may call from 10-11am before the service time and from 4-6pm on Monday, July 19th at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Allen will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.