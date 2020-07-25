Allen “Dale” Henry, 95, left his earthly home 4:45 am on July 19, 2020, to join his heavenly Father. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Deer Creek Township, Cass County Indiana, to Victor Dale and Ruth Irene (Gish) Henry, the oldest of two children. On May 2, 1948, he married Wilma Jean Hall, who preceded him in death on September 2, 2007, after 59 years of marriage.
Dale graduated from Young American High School in 1943. He attended Indiana University Kokomo studying Psychology. He served in the US Navy during WWII in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He worked as a fire controlman, aiming and firing the deck and anti-aircraft guns and deployed the depth charges, while working on the USS Snowden, a destroyer escort, the USS Rutherford, destroyer escort, and the USS Boxer, an aircraft carrier. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. He was a member of the Young America Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including Deacon, Sunday School teacher and superintendent. He was also a member of Walton American Legion Post 418. He was employed with the Wabash and Norfolk & Western Railroads as a telegrapher. He was also owner and operator of the grocery store in Young America in the early 1950’s. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1986.
Dale is survived by his sons, Allen Dennis (Marian) and Daniel Lee (Sally); grandchildren, Amy (Miles) Robinson, Craig (Elizabeth) Jernagan, Ashley (Brian) Craw, and Clint (Anne) Henry; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dean (Terri); and several nephews and nieces, Rosemarie (Richard) Chapman, Vickie (Court) Wilson, Sandy Woolever, Gary (Patty) Henry, Mark Henry, Jerry (Barb) Hall, Cheryl Bailey, and Tricia (Lou) McKinney.
In addition to his wife, Wilma Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Ed and Harold Hall and John Wilson; sisters-in-law, Katy and Margaret Hall and Pauline Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Center EUB Cemetery in Young America, with Pastor Ken Spangler officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Cass County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Walton American Legion 418, Cass County Honor Guard or Young America Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
