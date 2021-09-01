Alice Marie Stockton, 78 of Kokomo passed away on August 27, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 6, 1943 in New Castle, IN to Millard Brown and Anna Lee (Long) Lucas Brown. Alice married Robert Stockton Sr. on February 6, 1960 and he passed away on January 20, 2018.
Alice worked for Delco and retired in 1993. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Alice loved quilting, crocheting, working in her garden with her flowers. She loved her family & loved to cook & bake for them, especially making her famous Banana Pudding!! Alice also loved snuggling grandbabies & greatgrandbabies. She will be missed by her family and two cats Piggy and Lizzie.
Survivors include her daughters; Melanie (Mike) Doak, Melissa (Dave) Stribling, son; Robert H. (Michelle) Stockton, Jr., sisters; Beverly Slagle, Mary Hughes, brothers; Kenneth (Doris) Brown, Don (Audrey) Brown, Ben (Charline) Brown, grandchildren Kalie (Cory) Stinson, Austin Fearnow, Kyra (Jordan Turk) Stockton, Ryley (Andrew) Dougherty, great grandchildren; Cale Stinson, Elena Stinson, Elijah Dougherty.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stockton Sr., parents; Millard Brown and Anna Lee Lucas Brown, sister; Ruth Brown, brothers; Charles Lucas, Ronny Lucas.
Funeral services will be at noon on September 7, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary on Webster with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at the funeral home. .