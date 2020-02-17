Alice Faye Primack

Alice Faye (Stanley) Primack, age 83, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born on November 6, 1936 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Edson and Florence Long, and was adopted by her grandparents, Henry and Roxanna Stanley. Alice graduated from high school in New Castle, Indiana. On December 23, 1954, she was married to Blaine Baker, and they raised four children. She and Blaine later divorced, and she was married to Allen Primack on February 14, 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana. Alice had spent some time working for Crawfordsville Electric Light and Power, and then went to work for the billing department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. She was a member of Bon Air Nazarene Church in Kokomo, and attended services there regularly. She would also attend services at the synagogue with her husband. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, and was an avid lover of animals. She found most enjoyment from taking care of her pets. In addition to her husband, Allen Primack, Alice is survived by her children, Dianna (Pete) McGuire, Jeffrey Allen (Darrese) Baker, Cathy (Dan) Carter, and Wade (Angie) Baker; grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) McGuire, Kayla (Jonathan) Partlow, Christa (Robert) Moore, Kyle (Leticia) Baker, Cortney Baker, Daniel Carter, Jared Carter, Matthew Baker, Jamie Graham, James Baker, and Heather Ireland; 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in passing by a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Mary and Betty. There are no services scheduled for Alice at this time. Memorial contributions in Alice’s name may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society.

