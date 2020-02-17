Alice Faye Primack

Alice Faye (Stanley) Primack, age 83, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born on November 6, 1936 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Edson and Florence Long, and was adopted by her grandparents, Henry and Roxanna Stanley. Alice graduated from high school in New Castle, Indiana. On December 23, 1954, she was married to Blaine Baker, and they raised four children. She and Blaine later divorced, and she was married to Allen Primack on February 14, 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana. Alice had spent some time working for Crawfordsville Electric Light and Power, and then went to work for the billing department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. She was a member of Bon Air Nazarene Church in Kokomo, and attended services there regularly. She would also attend services at the synagogue with her husband. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, and was an avid lover of animals. She found most enjoyment from taking care of her pets. In addition to her husband, Allen Primack, Alice is survived by her children, Dianna (Pete) McGuire, Jeffrey Allen (Darrese) Baker, Cathy (Dan) Carter, and Wade (Angie) Baker; grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) McGuire, Kayla (Jonathan) Partlow, Christa (Robert) Moore, Kyle (Leticia) Baker, Cortney Baker, Daniel Carter, Jared Carter, Matthew Baker, Jamie Graham, James Baker, and Heather Ireland; 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in passing by a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Mary and Betty. There are no services scheduled for Alice at this time. Memorial contributions in Alice’s name may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society.
Amie Harwick, a Hollywood sex therapist and ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey, was killed over the weekend, Los Angeles police said. An ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested as a suspect in her death, police said.
A 6-year-old girl is recovering from minor injuries after a suspected mountain lion attacked her at a California park. Wildlife officials are now searching for the animal.
CNN's Dana Bash and panelists discuss Michael Bloomberg's recent digital ad featuring aggressive and derogatory tweets, memes and videos purportedly posted by Bernie Sanders' online supporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the Heritage Group, today announced a $1.35 million seed round investment in Wildnote, an environmental compliance management solution. HG Ventures invested alongside Entrada Ventures, a Santa Barbara-based venture capital fund. Wildnote is a graduate of the inaugural 2019 cohort of The Heritage Group Accelerator Powered by Techstars®, a thirteen-week program for mentoring and developing early-stage companies in "legacy industries" such as advanced materials, infrastructure, and environmental services.
Indiana Wesleyan commit Tayson Parker surpassed legendary Jimmy Rayl (Kokomo) for total career points in Howard County against Blackford last Tuesday.
Ashley Roberts was so nervous about meeting Johnny Depp that she blurted out a weird fact about her nose when she met him.
Sir Elton John has no plans to cancel his 'Farewell' tour even though he has walking pneumonia.
The Who have been announced as the headliner at the Teenage Cancer Trust 20th anniversary gig on March 28.
More arrests were made in relation to the Feb. 3 shooting death of a Kokomo woman and the discovery of a man who had been confined to a bathtub for 11 days.
Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder said he has decided to enact the option of assessing a $50 penalty against taxpayers who fail to show up to the hearings they have requested before the Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
Six legendary former Montana State athletes and a pair of men’s basketball squads that thrilled Bobcat fans are set for induction in the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
Three former University of Wisconsin football players continued their careers in the relaunched XFL this weekend with solid results.
One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position: