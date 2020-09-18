Alice F. (McCord) Durham

Alice F. Durham, 84, Amboy, passed away at 3:42 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home. She was born December 31, 1935, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jay McCord & Helen (Harner) McCord Muzzio. On July 12, 1971, in Covington, Kentucky, she married Marvin Carl Durham who survives.
Alice was the office manager for Orkin Pest Control. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting.
Along with her husband Carl, Alice is also survived by her children, Mike Casteel, Danny (Glenda) Casteel, and Jackie (Allen) Koontz; grandchildren, Paula Casteel, Mark Casteel, Carl Casteel, Shannon Casteel, Jessie Casteel, Cassie Casteel, Michael (Amanda) Casteel, Carrie (Clark) Roe, Amber (Matt) Woolever, Daniel (Airelle) Casteel, and Alice Koontz; granddaughter-in-law, Cassie Koontz; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Ellen) Muzzio; and sister-in-law, Tonya Muzzio.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Butch Casteel; grandchildren, Carl Koontz and Sara Casteel; and brother, John Muzzio.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Monday, September 21, 2020, at Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to the Carl Koontz Scholarship Fund c/o Howard County Sheriff’s Dept., 1800 W. Markland, Kokomo, IN 46901. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
