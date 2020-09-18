Alice F. (McCord) Durham

When the world is falling apart around you, things can start to look pretty hopeless. Everything seems to get in the way of the things that you love. The stress and pressure leave you wishing that you could just pack your bags and go away. Find somewhere new to enjoy yourself as you retire into a life of soft middle-age. Just live in peace where your face will shine in bliss. Well you are in luck because you don’t need some off-world escape to improve your future.