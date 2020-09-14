Alice Bright

Alice Leona (Patterson) Bright, age 91 of Smithville, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Smithville, TN.
Born to the late Robert Lee and Charity (Gray) Patterson in Locust Grove, Arkansas. Mrs. Bright was talented at embroidery and she made many beautiful works of art for her friends and family to enjoy. In her Kokomo, Indiana days she loved to bowl. She spent most of her life working as a waitress but also enjoyed a career with Cunio Press, a company that assembled and packaged magazines. There she served as her union’s steward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Paul Leonard Barber (1950) and Garland Ray Bright (1998); and sons, Johnny Bright and Ray Bright, Jr.; brother, Unice “Bud” Patterson and sister, Ida Mertz.
She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Bright Robinson (David) and son, Leonard Barber (Judy), 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Services honoring and remembering Mrs. Bright will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, Sept. 12th, graveside in Corinth Cemetery with Mr. Jeff Harwell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, Lenoir City or to the food pantry of your choice.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon.
