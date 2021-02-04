Alice A. Spaulding

Alice Ann (Daniel) Spaulding, age 94, passed away quietly during the early morning hours of February 1, 2021 in Columbia, SC. She was born in Newport, KY on June 26, 1926 to Franklin Monroe and Izorah (Smith) Daniel, the fifth of seven children. She was raised on Biehl Street overlooking the Ohio River. Her father worked for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad and her mother took the children to Newport Baptist Tabernacle every Sunday. The laughter and stories shared from those years show how a foundation was being laid for the woman she would become.

Following her graduation from high school, she fell in love with Clark Edwin Spaulding Jr., a pastor’s son from Ohio, while he was in Army training at Fort Thomas, KY. They married on July 26, 1946 after his return from WWII and God blessed them with four children. Their combined love for Christian ministry led them to First Baptist in Rochelle, IL and then on to First Baptist Lancaster, OH. During this time, they experienced deep sorrow in the loss of their youngest son, Jay Edwin, at age three. God next called them to North Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

Later, during Clark’s first stay at Community Bible Church in Tipton, IN, she was a beloved Sunday School teacher. A generation of children learned about Jesus and always left with a Mentos candy. At each church, including their following move to Second Baptist Baptist Church in Auburn, NY, God enriched their lives with new friends who would remain dear to them over the years. Alice cherished the role of being a pastor’s wife and was known as someone you could bring your prayer requests to. Years later she would become an active member of Rock Prairie Church.

Throughout the places they lived, Alice was involved in the community. She worked outside the home as a secretary and in a local utility office. She enjoyed oil painting, cooking, sewing and sharing her love for knitting washcloths and blankets. She cheered on the local sports teams, the Indianapolis Colts and the Pacers, no matter what time they were on.

While her joy was deeply rooted in Jesus, her husband, children and their families overflowed her heart with love. After the heartbreaking loss of her beloved husband of 49 years in August of 1995, it was the love Alice received from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that encouraged her each day. Though the family was spread out over several states, she made sure to let them know that she was praying for them daily. Her love, commitment, and spiritual walk are a beautiful legacy of a life devoted to Jesus.

In her later years the fog of dementia began to cause confusion and she eventually moved to South Carolina to be with her older daughter. The members of Edwards Memorial ARP Church in Cayce, SC welcomed her in with loving arms. Her family is thankful for the tender care she received at Rapha Residential Care in Gaston and at Life Care Center of Columbia. We are rejoicing now that she has awoken with a clear mind and steady feet in the presence of her loving Savior and reunited with those she loved deeply.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Jay Edwin, her beloved husband, siblings Monroe, Norman, James, Elma Farrah, Amelia Saccone and their spouses and a grandson, Kyle Monroe Spaulding.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Jim Spaulding (Wilma) of McKean, PA, Jan (Stephen) Dudley of Cayce, SC and Judith (Jeff) Marcum of Cicero, IN; her sister Jean Votel of Fort Thomas; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Her burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Alice’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com .

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial gifts be sent to todayintheword.org , a devotional ministry of the Moody Bible Institute at 820 North LaSalle St., Chicago, IL, 60610 or Rock Prairie Church (rockprairie.net) at 421 Ash St,. Tipton, IN, 46072.