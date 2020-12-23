Alex Henson Gardner, Jr.

Alex H. Gardner, Jr., 77, Kokomo, passed away 6:00am, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Northwoods Village. He was born on June 9, 1943 in Wise County, VA to Alex Sr. and Montana (Shepherd) Gardner. He married Marcia Lewis on May 21, 1993, and she survives.
Alex was a graduate of Elwood High School and attended Anderson University. He served in the United States Army. He worked for Delco-Remy in Anderson for 33 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church and the Laborers Union #662 where he was very active in both the union and the United Way in Anderson. He enjoyed playing golf, music and art of any kind.
Alex, known by many names including “Goose Gardner,” “Big Al,” “June Bug,” “Buddy,” and “Pap”, was a smart man that lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed working on old cars, but his passion was people. He could always be found talking with others telling jokes and stories. He was very giving and generous and caring. He was always willing to help those that needed something, whether it be something to eat, an ear to listen, or a helping hand, he would be glad to give of himself.
Along with his wife of 27 years, Alex is survived by his children, Karen, Lisa, and Nick Gardner; step children, Brian and Chad (Meg) Hite and Kristina (Steve) Dutton; a sister, Marie (Dennis) Trice; and grandchildren, Shelby, Camie, Carson, Gavan, and Calista Hite, Ruth, Zoe, Alia, and Hadie Dutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held, from 12-1:30pm, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Crossroads Community Church Warehouse in Alex’s memory. Private burial will be in Albright Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
