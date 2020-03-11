Albert Wohlford, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 7:05 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born February 24, 1939, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Benjamin & Bertha (Vandergriff) Wohlford. On January 12, 1957, he married Judith Welcher who preceded him in death on January 14, 2012.
Albert retired from Kolux after 28 years as a foreman. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Albert is survived by his children, Jeff (Teresa) Wohlford, Arthur (Mariella) Wohlford, Mickey S. Wohlford, Cynthia Wohlford (Bobby Bennett), and Sandy Wohlford (Mike Huntley); grandchildren, Tiffany (Jordan) Cureton, Caleb (Elizabeth) Wohlford, Anne Wohlford, Andrew Wohlford, Nicholas Wohlford, and Nolan Hughes, along with 25 great-grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Randy Wohlford; and his grandchildren, Jeremy Wohlford and Stephanie Lynn Wohlford.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Chaplain David Dobson officating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Albert’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
