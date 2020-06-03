Albert R. Nagy

Albert (Al) Nagy, 89, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. He was born in Leechburg, PA to Bert and Susan Nagy (both deceased). He married the love of his life, Sandra Wray, on October 9, 1954 in Harlingen, TX. They have been married 65 1/2 wonderful years.
Albert attended school in Morgantown, WV and then in 1951, joined the Air Force and became a firefighter. He was a Korean War Veteran and retired as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service in 1971. He finished his schooling, getting his diploma and certifications through the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Kokomo and retired with 20 years at Delco Electronics in 1993.
He was an avid golfer at Chippendale and "Never Win Al" won the Club Championship in 1995. Albert also enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, and working in his yard.
Along with his parents, Albert was proceeded in death by three brothers, two sisters, one sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
Surviving Albert are his wife, Sandra; two sons, Daniel (Carol) Nagy and Steve (Kelly) Nagy; two daughters, Cheryl Irwin, and Ada (David) Horoho; four grandsons, one step-grandson; five granddaughters; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Olga Gamble, brothers & sisters-in-law,; Larry (Vickie) Wray, Terry (Elaine) Wray, Pat Allen, Rodney (Sharon) Wray, Pam Hufford, along with several nieces and nephews.
Albert was a loving husband and father and a blessing to all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be missed by many. Memorial contributions may be made in Albert's memory to Veteran's Administration or American Red Cross. The family will have a private visitation and funeral service with entombment at Sunset Memory Garden with military rites performed by the United States Air Force.